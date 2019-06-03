BURN-OUT

Staff should have time off to rest and refresh their minds

WHO recognised burn-out as a condition of people exposed to harsh tasks

In Summary

• Health ministry should educate people on the need to rest. 

• Employers should allow staff to take time off their schedule. 

Better sleep
The latest decision by the World Health Organization to formally recognise burn-out as a medical issue is an information piece that should be magnified and promoted within our Kenyan context.

There have been reported cases where workers are denied any time off, despite very harsh and tedious tasks they engage in, leading to the ‘burn-outs’ and eventually other medical conditions.

The Health ministry should undertake regular public awareness campaigns on information to bring to the fore the individual rights and also attention to some conditions.

by Mutethia wa Mberia
Star Blogs
03 June 2019 - 04:00

