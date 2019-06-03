Staff should have time off to rest and refresh their minds

The latest decision by the World Health Organization to formally recognise burn-out as a medical issue is an information piece that should be magnified and promoted within our Kenyan context.

There have been reported cases where workers are denied any time off, despite very harsh and tedious tasks they engage in, leading to the ‘burn-outs’ and eventually other medical conditions.

The Health ministry should undertake regular public awareness campaigns on information to bring to the fore the individual rights and also attention to some conditions.