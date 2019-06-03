Governor Sonko lacks respect, city not his kingdom

The tongue lashing governor, who is a champion of public stunts to cover up is inept leadership, again brought shame to leadership with his vile attack of a top Nairobi politician.

Mike Sonko can pick calls from anyone and even video record his conversation to share with his ill-informed followers yet he cannot pick a phone call from a fellow leader to discuss Nairobi matters. Something is wanting. It is demeaning and disrespectful, to say the least.

To go further with his vile attack on a defenceless woman is not just an affront to leadership but an attack on women, a poor reflection of a leader. Nairobi is not Sonko’s kingdom to rule without listening to other leaders. It is not a one-man show. We expect leaders to reach out and consult, to serve better and incorporate diverse opinion of Nairobians.

Today Sonko has no deputy. His education CEC resigned, again unable to function under Sonko’s domineering character. Leadership is also teamwork, not showbiz or charade, the common antics now characteristic of the man. It is not firefighting, being seen on the streets collecting garbage and unclogging sewers or wearing military regalia to enhance your image in social media.

We don’t pay a governor close to Sh1 million to unclog sewers, collect garbage and engage in fist fights (thuggery) as dispute resolution. We would expect a governor to engage in structured discussions with his team and the national government on service delivery, to negotiate skyrocketing local and national taxes to reduce the tax burden on businesses, to spur growth and create employment.

A smart leader would be at the forefront in creating an industrial park to spur growth and seeking solutions for their myriad problems.