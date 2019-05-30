DEMOCRATIC GOVERNANCE

Right to access information key in fighting corruption

County governments should address high level of non-compliance with disclosure of information

In Summary

• Relevant documentation on expenditure of public resources should be uploaded on public websites. 

• Citizens can hold public officers accountable for public resources. 

Corruption is dangerous
INFORMED PUBLIC: Corruption is dangerous
Image: File

An informed public is a prerequisite of democratic governance and sustainable development.

The country is faced with corruption both at the national and county levels. The effective implementation of the right of access to information is key in building trust in government.

Public entities and county governments must address the high level of non-compliance with the requirements of proactive disclosure of information.

Financial statements and relevant documentation on the expenditure of public resources.

 

Development communication specialist

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Edward Cedric Okumu Opany
Star Blogs
30 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Who are Waiguru's suitors?
    20h ago Columnists

  2. No more borrowing, we must curb our appetite
    19h ago Leader

  3. Kalonzo’s top seat bid becomes harder with every election
    19h ago Star Blogs

  4. Border oil dispute with Somalia can be solved with a deal
    20h ago Star Blogs

  5. Magistrates cannot grant anticipatory bail
    3d ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos