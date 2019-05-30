Right to access information key in fighting corruption

In Summary
• Relevant documentation on expenditure of public resources should be uploaded on public websites.
• Citizens can hold public officers accountable for public resources.
An informed public is a prerequisite of democratic governance and sustainable development.
The country is faced with corruption both at the national and county levels. The effective implementation of the right of access to information is key in building trust in government.
Public entities and county governments must address the high level of non-compliance with the requirements of proactive disclosure of information.
Financial statements and relevant documentation on the expenditure of public resources.
