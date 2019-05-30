CBC should produce skillful and not just exam-smart youth

Our education system must be reviewed.

Enhancing the quality of education should be based on an integrated system that is responsive to learning challenges. It should address gender and other inequalities, children’s health and nutrition, parenting, community and the management of the education system itself.

A good system must produce innovative thinkers who will find solutions to societal problems. It is, therefore, the responsibility of education experts and curriculum developers to put that into consideration.

The new curriculum should produce students who can compete on the global platform and this will only be attained if more emphasis is put on skills development rather than content mastery; more practical lessons than theory.

Kisumu