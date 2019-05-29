Our rulers play the blame game to hide real selves from us

Kenya is an exclusive example of a country owned by politicians.

Based on recent reports by Auditor General Robert Ouko, we can calculate the amount in public coffers which cannot be accounted for in more than two years.

The blame game has been a major scapegoat to lords of impunity. If one individual can accumulate almost Sh500 million alone in a financial year what shall we expect after one term in office? Seemingly, after serving one term he or she will be voted in to continue syphoning more funds illegally.

Kenyans pretend to know much about politics and lifestyle of foreign nationals forgetting what ails them is poor decision making on the ballot. Days will come when politicians will own counties and conduct forceful evictions of lazy and careless citizens.