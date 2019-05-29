AUDIT REPORTS

Our rulers play the blame game to hide real selves from us

An individual can accumulate half a billion in one financial year

In Summary

• Kenyans have no one to blame but their poor decisions at the ballot. 

• The whole point of democracy is the people owning their country and public resources. 

Auditor General Edward Ouko
Image: Enos Teche

Kenya is an exclusive example of a country owned by politicians.

Based on recent reports by Auditor General Robert Ouko, we can calculate the amount in public coffers which cannot be accounted for in more than two years.

The blame game has been a major scapegoat to lords of impunity. If one individual can accumulate almost Sh500 million alone in a financial year what shall we expect after one term in office? Seemingly, after serving one term he or she will be voted in to continue syphoning more funds illegally.

Kenyans pretend to know much about politics and lifestyle of foreign nationals forgetting what ails them is poor decision making on the ballot. Days will come when politicians will own counties and conduct forceful evictions of lazy and careless citizens.

by Oluchina Antony
Star Blogs
29 May 2019 - 04:00

