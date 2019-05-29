GIVE BACK TO GOD

Country’s woes may reduce if Sunday is made worship day

Businesses should be closed on Sunday to allow people to attend church service

• A governor linked the government's woes to the fact that people don't pray for the country. 

• Muslims close their businesses during Ramadhan. 

LEARN FROM MUSLIMS: Muslim faithful perform prayers during last days of Holy Month of Ramadhan at Masjid Ummu Kulthum Mombasa Kizingo in 2015
Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia found himself on the wrong side of Kenyans when he banned Sunday as market days.

The governor linked his government’s woes to the fact that market days were Sundays. It is ungodly for some people to take advantage of the day not to go to church but to go to the market.

In Mombasa, the majority of shop owners are Muslims and some close their businesses in this month of Ramadhan. People shop over lunchtime or even weekend to avoid closure.

Let rural counties declare Sunday a day of worship.

by Veronica Onjoro
Star Blogs
29 May 2019 - 04:00

