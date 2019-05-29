NON-COMMUNICABLE DISEASES

Awareness to use of tobacco to address chronic diseases

Shisha and cigarette smoking, physical inactivity major cause of spread of non-communicable diseases

In Summary

• Shisha is illegal because of its effects on passive smokers. 

• Non-communicable diseases account up to 29 per cent of deaths in Kenya. 

Thirteen per cent of men and 7 per cent of women consume tobacco which is a great risk to their health.

Non-communicable diseases account up to 29 per cent of deaths in Kenya. According to the World Health Organization, risk factors to NCDs are tobacco and alcohol use, physical inactivity and eating habits.

Tobacco use can lead to hypertension and cardiovascular diseases leading to the risk of a heart attack. Increased awareness is needed on the dangers of tobacco and how its use leads to non-communicable diseases.

Network for Adolescent and Youth of Africa 

by Purity Nthiana
Star Blogs
29 May 2019 - 04:00

