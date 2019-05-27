Review rationale behind multi-billion Jubilee projects

Every government has projects that it should undertake for its people. And these projects must have priority timelines. This lacks within our sphere of governance. Right now, the Jubilee government has initiated a number of projects, some of which have totally failed or are partially fulfilled.

The Laptop project, for instance, flopped.

Not all public schools children have access to laptops/tablets and if they access them, the ratio of pupil: tablet is not pleasing. Now we have the housing scheme and Huduma Namba projects.

Initiatives that the public has no full information about them. Scanty information is out there but the government is in full fledge forcing the public to execute to participate.

The question is about priority. There are a number of issues that the government should first prioritise.

Right now the country is in dire need of universal health transformation, security, food security. We need to address the burden of taxation and runaway mega corruption schemes. And the cost of living is surging. Nobody is willing to address these issues.

Legacies are not built by undertaking billions of projects and leaving them underway. There is a need to review the rationale behind some of these projects.