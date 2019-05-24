Arrest of big fish mentioned in graft is a big show of PR

The anti-corruption campaigns and crusades which Kenyans have witnessed turn out to be PR exercises.

With the recent raid of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s home, this too cannot go further hitherto what is known as lack of confidence in state agencies fighting corruption. A lot of high profile officers are suspected to be corrupt but they are still free while a chicken thief gets a life sentence in court.

There is will within the public to fight this corruption monster but some state agencies prove to be lacking biting teeth and dangerous venom to kill this vice.

Nairobi