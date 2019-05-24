WAITITU'S RAID

Arrest of big fish mentioned in graft is a big show of PR

High-profile individuals roam free after being mentioned in corruption while petty offenders clog the justice system

• Country has the will to fight corruption but anti-graft agencies are too slow. 

• Public has lost confidence in the ability of state agencies to fight graft. 

The anti-corruption campaigns and crusades which Kenyans have witnessed turn out to be PR exercises.

With the recent raid of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s home, this too cannot go further hitherto what is known as lack of confidence in state agencies fighting corruption. A lot of high profile officers are suspected to be corrupt but they are still free while a chicken thief gets a life sentence in court.

There is will within the public to fight this corruption monster but some state agencies prove to be lacking biting teeth and dangerous venom to kill this vice.

 

 

by Nyaruri Paul Okinyi
24 May 2019

