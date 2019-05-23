Traffic officers using their bodies as red lights is risky

It is now almost three months since Sabasaba traffic lights broke down. This has occasioned delays of to and from town and in the environs.

The government should take responsibility and repair the lights before an accident occurs. Before a traffic police officer or a county marshall reports to work in the morning, there is mayhem and disorganisation all over as each vehicle wants to pass and each road user is in a rush.

This results in a traffic marshall sometimes only allowing a single lane more time than another. Sometimes the police officer or the traffic marshall has to use his body to stop a lane. This endangers the life of the police officer. Let those tasked in repairing the traffic lights make haste and repair them before someone gets hurt and to save time.

Mombasa