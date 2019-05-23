OLEVEL 5 HOSPITAL

Investigate claims of negligence at Kericho Hospital

A body was left in the ward for 16 hours, in the presence of other patients

In Summary

• A note had been placed on the covered body, indicating he was dead. 

• Leaving a body at the ward for that long is disrespectful to other patients and the deceased. 

Empty beds
Empty beds
Image: FILE

Kericho Referral Hospital, the only level 5 hospital, should be investigated for claims of negligence.

On a visit to the male ward 6 two days ago to check on an ailing neighbour,  a dead body was lying in one of the beds unattended and upon inquiring from the patients, I found out that he died the previous night around 9pm. 

The corpse had been covered and a note indicating that it was a dead body was displayed on top of the sheet. The hospital should reconsider how they run their operations as this showed total disrespect to the patients in the ward and the dead.

 

Kericho 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Kipruto Frankline
Star Blogs
23 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ruto should beware of con allies plotting to wreck his ...
    9h ago Star Blogs

  2. Traffic officers using their bodies as red lights is risky
    13h ago Star Blogs

  3. DP Ruto's hustler paradox
    1d ago Columnists

  4. Investigate claims of negligence at Kericho Hospital
    13h ago Star Blogs

  5. Gold scam is not surprising, Kenya is full of fake things
    1d ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos