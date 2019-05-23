Investigate claims of negligence at Kericho Hospital

Kericho Referral Hospital, the only level 5 hospital, should be investigated for claims of negligence.

On a visit to the male ward 6 two days ago to check on an ailing neighbour, a dead body was lying in one of the beds unattended and upon inquiring from the patients, I found out that he died the previous night around 9pm.

The corpse had been covered and a note indicating that it was a dead body was displayed on top of the sheet. The hospital should reconsider how they run their operations as this showed total disrespect to the patients in the ward and the dead.

Kericho