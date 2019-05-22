SEND-OFF PACKAGE

Former councillors yet to get funds for services rendered

Former office played big role before devolution

In Summary

• They were opinion leaders at the grassroots level and should be appreciated. 

• Treasury should process their money. 

Treasury
Former councillors played an important role during their reign, they laid a good foundation for the devolution we enjoy today.

Were it not for them, there would be no assets that would have been devolved after the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

It’s sad and embarrassing that the same leaders have been neglected. Most of them live in abject poverty with others battling life-threatening diseases yet they sacrificed a lot for the country.

The National Forum of Former Councillors successfully petitioned the Senate regarding the need for legislative intervention to address their issues but to date, nothing has been done to ensure the former leaders get their send-off package.

It would be prudent to appreciate them. Denying them their send-off will be a total disrespect.

by Kipruto Frankline
Star Blogs
22 May 2019 - 04:00

