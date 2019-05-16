We are at it again, rushing last minute to register for Huduma

Kenyans will never cease to surprise me. Huduma Namba registration started on April 2, giving Kenyans 45 days to register.

The exercise has been going on even over the weekends and public holidays. Huduma assistants have been sitting idly waiting for Kenyans to come and register but since we will always have the Kenyan culture, many never showed up in the initial days, with the notion that there is still time and the exercise will be extended.

Currently, the centres are experiencing long queues since the government has stood firm that there will be no extension. The hours people waste at the last minute rush could have been used productively towards improving our economy.

No matter what is said, Kenyans will always be Kenyans.

Writer and blogger