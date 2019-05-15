INSTANT STARDOM

Young athletes lose track to arrogance after instant fame

When they become instant millionaires and stars, they forget who they were and lose self-discipline.

In Summary

• When that life runs out, they are left high and dry. 

• Are advised to practise self-discipline and humility. 

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the men's elite race on April 28
HUMILITY IS KEY: Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the men's elite race on April 28
Image: REUTERS/Paul Childs

Talent can catapult someone to an instant celebrity. Most of our Kenyan sportsmen and women are exposed to fame they may not be ready to handle.

One athlete is said to drive off-road knocking over women’s groceries and  later give cash before remarking “I have money, what is your problem?”  When the lavish life evaporates, they are left high and dry.

The secret of track legends like Moses Kiptanui, Tegla Loroupe, Paul Tergat among many, as Loroupe will tell you, is self-discipline and being humble. “Arrogance shuts doors of opportunities,” she says.   

 

by Joshua Rutto
Star Blogs
15 May 2019 - 05:00

