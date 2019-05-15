Young athletes lose track to arrogance after instant fame

Talent can catapult someone to an instant celebrity. Most of our Kenyan sportsmen and women are exposed to fame they may not be ready to handle.

One athlete is said to drive off-road knocking over women’s groceries and later give cash before remarking “I have money, what is your problem?” When the lavish life evaporates, they are left high and dry.

The secret of track legends like Moses Kiptanui, Tegla Loroupe, Paul Tergat among many, as Loroupe will tell you, is self-discipline and being humble. “Arrogance shuts doors of opportunities,” she says.