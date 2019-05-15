Nyagarama should sort in-house wars to save his legacy

Nyamira county has failed its people due to the politics of supremacy between the county assembly and the executive.

There is nothing more that Nyamira can compare itself with other counties since the inception of devolution. The two houses blackmail each other and trade political barbs.

Governor John Nyagarama’s term is coming to an end but what kind of legacy will he leave behind when revenue is still being collected by the old method of receipting allowing corruption loopholes among revenue collectors? He needs to save his image before his exit.