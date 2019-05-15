ASSEMBLY VS EXECUTIVE

Nyagarama should sort in-house wars to save his legacy

County making news of propaganda and unhealthy politics

In Summary

•The two houses documented always blackmailing each other instead of fighting for their people. 

•Outdated revenue collection systems still in use. 

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama
Nyamira county has failed its people due to the politics of supremacy between the county assembly and the executive.

There is nothing more that Nyamira can compare itself with other counties since the inception of devolution. The two houses blackmail each other and trade political barbs.

Governor John Nyagarama’s term is coming to an end but what kind of legacy will he leave behind when revenue is still being collected by the old method of receipting allowing corruption loopholes among revenue collectors? He needs to save his image before his exit.

 

by Nyaruri Paul Okinyi
Star Blogs
15 May 2019 - 04:00

