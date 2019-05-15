EARLY SEXUAL BEHAVIOUR

Curbing drug, sexual abuse begins with parent involvement

Parents are too involved in their careers, neglecting this role to teachers

In Summary

• During school days, teachers play the role well but on holidays, parents forget to discipline their children. 

• Children need to be counselled to be responsible. 

COMMON DRUG ABUSE: A drug addict smokes bhang with no fear
Cases of school children engaging in drug and substance abuse and sexual activity are on the rise, especially since the onset of this year.

Parents are too involved in their careers, leaving the important task of raising children to teachers.

Teachers discipline and instil good values and morals while parents neglect this duty during holidays.

Charity begins at home and parents should make time to talk to and counsel their children and be part of their lives to help become more responsible.   

 

EDWIN OTIENO OGENO
Star Blogs
15 May 2019 - 05:00

