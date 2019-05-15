SCHOOL PROGRAMMES

Adolescent mothers deserve a chance to re-live their youth

They risk repeat adolescent pregnancies if they don't return to school within six months after delivery.

In Summary

• Poverty, inadequate support contribute to negative health outcomes of teen mothers. 

• Specialised school programmes can provide multidisciplinary services and keep them in school. 

Schoolgirls
SECOND CHANDE: Schoolgirls
Image: FILE

The World Health Organization defines adolescents as people between 10 and 19 years. Adolescents are among most young women who have been nursing children for the last two years, they got pregnant between July 2016 and June 2017 according to United Nations Population Fund.

Poverty, lower educational level, inadequate family support, and stigma contribute to negative health outcomes for both adolescent mother and her child. They face the risk of repeat adolescent pregnancies if they don’t return to school within six months after delivery, get married or live with a male partner where they are likely to be exposed to violence.

These girls deserve a second chance through specialised school programmes which can provide means of multidisciplinary services, parenting adolescents while keeping them in school.

[email protected] 

MORE:

ALEX AWITI: Adolescent mothers have a right to re-enter school

According to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), an estimated 21 million girls aged 15 to 19 and two million girls under 15 become pregnant in ...
Opinion
3 months ago

House teenage mothers, their children in school — lobby

Ministry set to launch re-entry guidelines for drop outs next month
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by fatinato natse
Star Blogs
15 May 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Why Uhuru's legacy is already secure
    12h ago Columnists

  2. We are at it again, rushing last minute to register for ...
    16h ago Star Blogs

  3. To avoid heartache keep your ears open
    16h ago Columnists

  4. Shut down facilities selling stress pills to street children
    16h ago Star Blogs

  5. Graft war requires extraordinary measures
    12h ago Columnists

Latest Videos