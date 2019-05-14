KRA officials’ arrest a lesson that no one is too big for the law

The interdiction and subsequent arrest of Kenya Revenue Authority officers over corruption allegations is a welcome revolution.

Unless one is short-sighted, this is a clear fulfilment of what the majority of, if not all, Kenyans have been demanding and praying for.

It would be sad for colleagues and family members of those arrested but in their own making, they were partners in crime since they have been enjoying the benefits without questioning the source or rather warning their ‘sponsors’ of the dangers of stealing.

This move by KRA is a step in the right direction and it is evident any other person will only attempt stealing from the tax collector at their own risk.

New employees have an example to follow and this will ensure we collect our revenues as per the set targets or even surpass. Again, this move will save the government the hassle of running to China for loans every time we fall short of our revenue projections.

The fight against corruption will be won in Kenya although we may not put timelines to it.

However, ordinary Kenyans must stop pointing at the politicians and other government officials as the only perpetrators of corruption and start pointing at their very close friends, relatives and colleagues.

Otherwise, we shall forever be complaining. We encourage the government to continue cracking the whip on other public offices and may be in the next round conduct even a bigger swoop at Lands ministry among others; while citizens themselves stop evading tax, giving and asking for bribes to get the easy way out of trouble, for example with traffic police.

‘Small graft’ is also graft and is how ‘bigger graft’ is born. Even the political bigwigs who have been implicated in graft started small.