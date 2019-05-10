Kenyans are not fully convinced governors cannot track funds

In Summary
• Those employed to handle accounts have experience so technicalities should not be an excuse.
• Theft of public funds makes voters regret putting leaders in their positions.
The technicalities claimed by county bosses towards fictitious spending are hard to believe. Kenyans elected leaders who were supposed to be responsible. Being a county boss means you have people in every department and are able to tell what they are doing; especially in a matter of such importance as public funds.
Those employed to handle accounts and information systems have 10 years experience. Such situations leave voters with regrets of claiming devolution. If a leader can not handle a county, what shall we expect when elected at the national level?
