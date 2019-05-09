MEN ARE ABUSED TOO

Society has a major role in rising cases of gender violence

Belief that man should be the protector putting him in a hard place when he cannot protect himself.

In Summary

• Women's abuse is more reported. 

• Accepting that anyone can be abused first step in providing solutions. 

Fighting abuse illustrated
The growing domestic violence needs to be curbed. Although violence against women is more published, attacks on the men are also on the rise. The first step is to spread awareness and not discriminate against victims. Society needs to support victims.

The notion that men cannot be abused is making our men afraid to come out after abuse. The belief that a man should play the role of protector is putting him in a hard position when he fails to protect himself.

Accepting that anyone can be abused is the first step towards helping victims pick up their lives.

by EDWIN OTIENO OGENO
Star Blogs
09 May 2019 - 04:00

