ARRIVES THIS WEEK

Pope Francis’ new delegate in Kenya a gift to the church

Will cover the dioceses that do not have bishops.

In Summary

• Bishops around the world teach in doctrine, governing Catholics in their jurisdiction. 

• Catholics believe a special charism is kept in unbroken succession of bishops. 

Pope Francis at a past event
UNBROKEN SUCCESSION: Pope Francis at a past event
Image: FILE

Pope Francis has appointed a new Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and Southern Sudan; Hubertus Matheus Maria Van Megen.

The Pope is praying for the church in Kenya and wishes to have new bishops in place. There are six dioceses without resident bishops; Homa Bay, Bungoma—which needs to be split to allow Busia to have its own Bishop, Eldoret, Kitui and Malindi.

Bishops around the world teach in doctrine, governing Catholics in their jurisdiction, sanctifying the world and representing the Church. Catholics trace the origin of the bishop to the apostles, who believed he was endowed with a special charism by the Holy Spirit at Pentecost.

They believe this charism is transmitted through an unbroken succession of bishops by laying on of hands in sacrament.

MORE:

Conservatives want Catholic bishops to denounce Pope as heretic

Letter blames Pope for "one of worst crises" of the Church.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Veronica Onjoro
Star Blogs
09 May 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Israel has the right to defend herself
    2h ago Opinion

  2. Blame your mum, not the devil
    9h ago Columnists

  3. Data Protection Bill is progress
    7h ago Leader

  4. European Union Kenya’s most reliable partner
    9h ago Columnists

  5. ‘Regional bank’ an absurdity
    9h ago Columnists

Latest Videos