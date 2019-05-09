Pope Francis’ new delegate in Kenya a gift to the church

Pope Francis has appointed a new Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and Southern Sudan; Hubertus Matheus Maria Van Megen.

The Pope is praying for the church in Kenya and wishes to have new bishops in place. There are six dioceses without resident bishops; Homa Bay, Bungoma—which needs to be split to allow Busia to have its own Bishop, Eldoret, Kitui and Malindi.

Bishops around the world teach in doctrine, governing Catholics in their jurisdiction, sanctifying the world and representing the Church. Catholics trace the origin of the bishop to the apostles, who believed he was endowed with a special charism by the Holy Spirit at Pentecost.

They believe this charism is transmitted through an unbroken succession of bishops by laying on of hands in sacrament.