High-bred teachers are not cut out for hardship counties

In Summary
•Sometimes children go to school just to get something to eat.
•Adverse hardship areas need solutions from local youth.
The decision by the Education ministry to recall teachers who had D+ from colleges is ill-advised.
No teacher who was born and bred in urban areas will stand the hardship. Someone used to piped water can’t be travel 20km to the only water source; a dam shared by wild, domestic and human beings.
The ministry should review the qualifications in frontier counties and allow those D+ students to continue studying as they are already six months in.
The adverse hardship areas need local solutions which translate to hardy youths from the region.
Kapenguria
