High-bred teachers are not cut out for hardship counties

The decision by the Education ministry to recall teachers who had D+ from colleges is ill-advised.

No teacher who was born and bred in urban areas will stand the hardship. Someone used to piped water can’t be travel 20km to the only water source; a dam shared by wild, domestic and human beings.

The ministry should review the qualifications in frontier counties and allow those D+ students to continue studying as they are already six months in.

The adverse hardship areas need local solutions which translate to hardy youths from the region.

Kapenguria