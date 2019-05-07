Ramadhan time to share with the poor, love one another

Muslims all over the world are in fasting in the great month of Ramadhan. They commemorate the revelation of the Qur’an to the noble Prophet Muhammad.

Therefore, it is recommendable for Muslims to read the Qur’an by internalising the meaning in it and also to steadfastly abide by its teachings.

The Qur’an was revealed as a guide to humanity. By that guidance for 13 centuries, almost half the world realised the highest level of prosperity in all sectors of life. It is emphasised that those able to aid their brothers and sisters by giving them charity and breaking fast with them.

This act is promoted in Islam and has put in place laws to curb poverty. Individualism, greed and cruelty which create a wide gap between the rich and the poor are prohibited.

Writer &Media Rep Hizb ut-Tahrir