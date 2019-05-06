MINIMUM WAGE

Zero incentive for workers after state promised no pay rise

Success of the state's Big Four agenda relies on the motivation of workers

In Summary

•This year's Labour Day just a day for workers who had expected the usual pay rise associated with the holiday. 

•Kenyans skipping meals to cope with skyrocketing inflation. 

Some Kenyans at Uhuru Park during Labour day celebrations
HAND-TO-MOUTH LIFE: Some Kenyans at Uhuru Park during Labour day celebrations
Image: COLLINS KWEYU

The success of the state’s Big Four agenda hinges on workers’ motivation.

Low pay demotivates workers, contracts productivity and consequently, outputs. Past Labour Day celebrations were associated with wage hike for the low-income earners, but the latest event was translated by analysts as anti-climax as the government declined to announce a pay rise.

This comes as poor Kenyans who can hardly make ends meet are compelled to skip meals to cope with skyrocketing inflation as the Central Bank of Kenya warns of overall inflation this year.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Amos Orinah
Star Blogs
06 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. How about firing squads for those stealing public funds?
    4h ago Leader

  2. Power and wealth come and go
    6h ago Columnists

  3. New Bill critical to achieving health for all
    6h ago Columnists

  4. EU could go the Soviet way
    6h ago Columnists

  5. Zero incentive for workers after state promised no pay rise
    10h ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos