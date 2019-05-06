Zero incentive for workers after state promised no pay rise

The success of the state’s Big Four agenda hinges on workers’ motivation.

Low pay demotivates workers, contracts productivity and consequently, outputs. Past Labour Day celebrations were associated with wage hike for the low-income earners, but the latest event was translated by analysts as anti-climax as the government declined to announce a pay rise.

This comes as poor Kenyans who can hardly make ends meet are compelled to skip meals to cope with skyrocketing inflation as the Central Bank of Kenya warns of overall inflation this year.