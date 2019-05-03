PAMPERED, OVERPROTECTED

Telling your kids ‘no’ will prepare them for life’s disappointments

Most young people have never had their demands shut down and act out when it happens for the first time

In Summary

• Parents of this generation are overprotective and treat their children as friends. 

• Exposure to the internet and unsupervised television plating a big role in spoiling kids. 

Youths hurl stones at the police during riots in Machakos
UNTAMED: Youths hurl stones at the police during riots in Machakos
Image: FILE

The Bible puts it clearly, “Those who spare the rod of discipline hate their children. Those who love their children care enough to discipline them.” I think parents have skipped a page on the parenting manual.

The rate at which youths are drowning in frustrations, drug abuse, homicide and suicide is alarming. This be the generation that was pampered; receiving everything they wanted at the snap of a finger. Such a generation whose buttocks have never been touched by the rod of correction.

They have never been told ‘No’ by their overprotective parents who treat them as friends. When such a child is told ‘No’ for the first time, they act out. Corporal punishment must be returned to our schools and homes to snap the youth back to sanity.

MORE:

Invest in the face of Africa’s much-needed change

Accelerate enactment of policies to address issues of unemployment.
Opinion
3 days ago

Educating refugees will stabilise their countries - UNHCR envoy

Community and business leaders have an opportunity to make a lasting positive impact.
News
13 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Joshua Rutto
Star Blogs
03 May 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Cops' mental health really wanting
    28m ago Columnists

  2. World Press Freedom Day: Adjusting to changing media scene
    1h ago Opinion

  3. Blame leaders for downward trend in medical services
    1h ago Star Blogs

  4. Telling your kids ‘no’ will prepare them for life’s ...
    1h ago Star Blogs

  5. Anonymous sources fuel spread of fake news
    1h ago Columnists

Latest Videos