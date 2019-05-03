Blame leaders for downward trend in medical services

Seeking medical services has become tough because funds set aside for health are either misappropriated or just exist in the records.

Kenyans should ask their leaders why health services are facing a nosedive trend instead of getting better. The progress in implementing the Abuja Declaration (allocating at least 15 per cent of national budget to health) has been slow, and the policy-makers who sit at the high table should be the ones held to account.

There would be no need to seek treatment abroad if everyone plays their roles.