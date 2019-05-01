Opposers of the handshake are enemies of peace

Kenyans would recall President Uhuru Kenyatta’s assurances during the 2013 campaign period and after being sworn in, that no more blood would be shed because of election contests.

As such, they had high expectations that he would manage the situation before it gets out of control. Reports indicated the DP William Ruto team wanted Opposition chief Raila Odinga to be arrested for the ‘treacherous act’ of the mock swearing-in as ‘the people’s president’.

Instead, President Kenyatta chose to make peace with his main competitor for the sake of peace, unity and development of our country’.

If the President made that decision for the electorate, anyone going against that is an enemy of peace.

