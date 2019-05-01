Africa should review legal restrictions on abortion to save lives

The annual hospitalisation rate for complications from unsafe abortion in Uganda is estimated at12 per 1,000 women aged between 15 and 49, down from 15 per 1,000 in 2003.

Kenya spent Sh533 million last year to treat complications related to unsafe abortion. In Rwanda half of all abortions are done by untrained individuals.

There is a need for Africa to improve on the legal background permitting abortion. Termination of pregnancy especially where the health of the mother is at risk should be through trained medical personnel or trained midwives.

Network for Adolescent and Youth of Africa.