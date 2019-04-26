Should Raila’s new stand on loans be a worry for Kenyans?

There has been a hue over former PM Raila Odinga’s about-turn in endorsing the Jubilee government’s move to borrow a loan from China for extension of the SGR from Naivasha to Kisumu.

The knowledge that Raila was previously a big critic of the government on matters loans and public funds has caused fear.

The total SGR costs for the three phases will be about Sh1 trillion if you factor the cost of development.

Should we then worry about Raila’s change of heart or focus on the bigger menace of graft and unemployment?

Political, Economic and Social Analyst