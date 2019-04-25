Where are the BRTs promised to decongest the city?

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia lied to the nation when he told us BRT buses would be here by February.

Just last month, he said 64 buses would be obtained from South Africa. April is days to ending and there’s no sign of the buses. These buses were highly anticipated to improve the transport situation in Nairobi.

The CS did not even have the courtesy to update us or apologise for being dishonest. Public officials should be ethical, professional and honest in their work. The CS should tell us what happened.

Stalled projects are one of the surest ways that guarantee loss of public trust in their management. The city is still congested, making it hard for citizens to forget the unkept promise to reduce the hassle of walking through town.