Why Mudavadi should not keep his eye off 2022 treasure

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s exit looms large and politicians have started realigning themselves in readiness for the 2022 General Election.

Deputy President William Ruto is leaving nothing to chance. He has hit the campaign trail ostensibly on development tours. He has been to every corner of the country with more trips to Western Kenya, Musalia Mudavadi’s backyard.

Majority of Kenyans approve Mudavadi’s brand of politics that as gentle and non-polarising. With an unassuming amiable mien, Mudavadi stands out as a leader with the ability to bring together diverse characters and build a team towards the achievement of clearly set leadership objectives.

His level of education and professional experience as a land economist, legislator, Cabinet minister, former vice president and deputy Prime Minister- where he was charged with the responsibility of formulating frameworks for the implementation of devolved governance, puts him ahead of the pack. His reserved and uncanny caution portray him and his ANC Party as a boost to national cohesion, compared to Ruto’s or Raila’s candidacy that elicits mixed reactions: strong passions and divided opinion, with a serious task of political balancing.

With clearly established party structures, Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress has a pivotal platform to impress voters. His competitors know this and always tease him into dropping his presidential bid. Former President Mwai Kibaki was equally gentle but decisive in his candidature. The majority of Kenyans considers Kibaki our best president historically.

Musalia must reject calls to support others in the presidential race, offer himself for the seat and leave it to Kenyans to decide.

Analyst with Gravio Africa