Candid sex-ed in school will reduce visits to porn sites

Teenage pregnancy remains high despite the outcry and various interventions. Countless fingers have been directed to boda boda operators for this. Some of these riders have not even attained the age of consent and are serving as experimental tools.

A recent study reveals that the internet remains the top most source of sex information with 68 per cent dependence among the millennials. According to the study, teachers come in second with 63 per cent dependence as the source of sex information. Teachers should speak candidly to their students about sexuality.

When teachers are the main source of sexuality information, the young ones will not depend on the internet for the same and will reduce chances of them ‘trying it out’ with boda boda operators.

Nairobi