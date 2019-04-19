Political truce or tyranny? Opposition vital in government

A country that is being ruled in the absence of opposition is equivalent to a dictatorship; one that does not allow critics from outside parties.

Citizens of any country that does not have an opposition should be worried about their future. Kenyans should be worried as the country, under the Jubilee management, lacks a party to watch and criticise its activities.

Since last year’s March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, the government is running without watch in the name of a political truce.

Nairobi