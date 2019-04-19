SINCE HANDSHAKE

Political truce or tyranny? Opposition vital in government

Jubilee government might go into nation's history books as the most corrupt government

In Summary

• Opposition is positive criticism as it keeps the government on its toes to perform.

• Leadership not taking ideas from outside parties. 

Illustration of the handshake
NO MORE CRITICISM: Illustration of the handshake
Image: FILE

A country that is being ruled in the absence of opposition is equivalent to a dictatorship; one that does not allow critics from outside parties.

Citizens of any country that does not have an opposition should be worried about their future. Kenyans should be worried as the country, under the Jubilee management, lacks a party to watch and criticise its activities.

Since last year’s March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, the government is running without watch in the name of a political truce.

Nairobi

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Joseph Macharia
Star Blogs
19 April 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Does girl child's life mean nothing at all?
    3h ago Columnists

  2. Abduction of Cuban doctors an anathema to Islam
    3h ago Columnists

  3. Stop politicians making political talks in church
    2h ago Leader

  4. Effects of doctors’ abduction stretch past health services
    1h ago Star Blogs

  5. Bashir’s fall a triumph for the people of Sudan
    2h ago Columnists

Latest Videos