Effects of doctors’ abduction stretch past health services

The abduction of the two Cuban doctors in Mandera last Friday has led to denying citizens the highest attainable health standards as stated in Article 43(1a) of the Constitution.

The absence of the doctors creates a gap in the delivery of health services. Five patients needed surgery on the day abduction took place. The self-imposed curfew that starts at 6pm further worsen the situation as patients can’t walk to the hospital and other businesses cannot run as traders and residents fear being exposed to the suspected al Shabaab militants who took the doctors.

The recall of other Cuban doctors from the county has also slowed down health services. The government should beef up security in the county as we hope for the safe return of the doctors.