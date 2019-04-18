CUBAN DOCTORS ABDUCTION

CUBAN DOCTORS ABDUCTION

Police should increase Kenya-Somalia border patrols to enhance security

The government has always assured us that our borders are safe

• Information provided to the public should be accurate but also well managed

• Government has always assured people that borders are safe and citizens put trust in security agencies 

HIGH ALERT: Kenya Defence Force soldiers patrol Tabda village, 80km from Somalia border
HIGH ALERT: Kenya Defence Force soldiers patrol Tabda village, 80km from Somalia border
Kenya is facing a major security threat following the abduction of two Cuban doctors in Mandera by people suspected to be al Shabaab militants.

This has broken the silence of Kenyans who have risen quickly to question the state of the national security. This has also come as a highlight to the security forces that something needs to be done.

The border security should be enhanced by adding more trained units for patrol. Furthermore, police officers securing the Kenya-Somalia border need reorientation. Deploying adequate resources for the border police units will also fix the existing gaps and address the challenges they face. The government needs to carefully put in place strategies of handling such cases, including communication to the public.

The information provided to the public should be accurate but also well managed not to cause tension among Kenyans living at or near the border.

The government has always assured us that our borders are safe and that is the trust citizens put in the security agencies. Ensuring security will allow people to continue with their regular activities without the fear of attacks, and create confidence among investors and tourists visiting these areas.

by Dickens Akivaga
