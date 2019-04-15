Sexuality education a step towards stopping GBV

In Kenya, 61.1 per cent out of 2,500 Kenyan students needs information on sexual and reproductive health, rights and skills to protect themselves against sexually transmitted infections or unintended pregnancies.

Only 2 per cent of teachers has admitted to having information on comprehensive sexuality education. The percentage of students with knowledge of contraceptives is higher than that of those who have used or prefer using contraceptives. Effective sexual and reproductive health and rights entails safe decision making and the right to live healthy and productive lives. Sexuality education to children and young people provides information about sexuality, sexual and reproductive health and rights and also enhances positive values and attitudes towards their reproductive health.

Comprehensive sexuality education enables development of self-esteem, respect for human rights, promotes gender equality and enhances skills for positive decision making. It generates demand for reproductive health services by young people, including demand for contraceptives and family planning services and also reduce the age at first sex.

To achieve this, communication on sexuality between parents and adolescents should be promoted. We must also create awareness on the dangers of myths and misconceptions that hinder the provision of comprehensive sexuality education in learning institutions. It ensures individuals, especially adolescents, gain a better knowledge of their rights and make informed choices about sex and relationships. Comprehensive sexuality education will provide a rights-based approach towards the prevention of gender-based violence and HIV-related stigma.