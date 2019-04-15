MALICIOUS

Jokes aside; give the deceased, her family their respect

Kenyans should understand that a family is dealing with the loss of their child before joking about it on social media

In Summary

•People should put themselves in the shoes of the deceased's family

•Making fun of the brutal murder of university student Ivy Wangechi is pure malice

The recent brutal murder of university student Ivy Wangechi has been one of the most trending topics on social media. In giving their opinions, many Kenyans have taken sides, with some taking this action to create jokes and fun.

Well, the Constitution allows for freedom of expression and I am not in any way against the opinions given, but why make fun when a family is fighting to accept the loss of their loved one? It is pure malice. People are fast to justify the brutal act, saying ‘it was a much-deserved lesson’ for the victim and others ‘like her’.

But how can she learn a lesson from the grave? It is high time Kenyans developed mannerism, put themselves in the shoes of the deceased’s family and understand that even the deceased deserve respect.

by Joseph Macharia and Nairobi
Star Blogs
15 April 2019 - 00:00

