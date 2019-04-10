CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT

Engage youths in decisions on sexual, reproductive health

The Constitution provides for participation, transparency and accountability in decision making

In Summary

• Youths should decide to refuse early marriage, sexual advances

• Denying youths this right creates a social and economic burden 

Youths during A Jubilee Party launch at Kasarani stadium
YOUNG GENERATION: Youths during A Jubilee Party launch at Kasarani stadium
Image: FILE

Young people make up to 65 per cent of the Kenyan population.

They are still facing the challenge of violence, unemployment, HIV, unwanted pregnancies, early marriages, rape, female genital mutilation and many more that undermine their rights and create a significant social and economic burden to the society.

We need to engage young people in decision-making processes that touch on sexual and reproductive health and rights in line with  Article 10 [2]{a} the Constitution which promotes democracy and participation of the people, transparency and accountability in decision making.

by Purity Nthiana and Youth health advocate
Star Blogs
10 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. EDWIN SIFUNA: Ruto lied about Raila's advances
    2h ago News

  2. Excessive holiday homework unhealthy
    11h ago Leader

  3. Kenya needs more Magohas
    13h ago Columnists

  4. Uhuru wrong to tell of CSs
    13h ago Columnists

  5. Protecting Lamu residents’ interests
    13h ago Columnists

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES