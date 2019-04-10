Engage youths in decisions on sexual, reproductive health

Young people make up to 65 per cent of the Kenyan population.

They are still facing the challenge of violence, unemployment, HIV, unwanted pregnancies, early marriages, rape, female genital mutilation and many more that undermine their rights and create a significant social and economic burden to the society.

We need to engage young people in decision-making processes that touch on sexual and reproductive health and rights in line with Article 10 [2]{a} the Constitution which promotes democracy and participation of the people, transparency and accountability in decision making.