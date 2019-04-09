War on graft left in the hands of probing agencies

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta gave Kenyans his State of the Nation address. Many Kenyans expected the President to state how he would deal with corruption which has become the recent Kenyan culture but to the disappointment of many, he just stated that he is committed to fighting it using the rule of law and investigative agencies together with committees.

The offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki are expected to play a very major role in assisting the office of the President in fighting this war on corruption through investigating and prosecuting crimes. For instance, detectives have been on the neck questioning Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and David Kimosop, the Kerio Valley Development Authority MD over stalled construction of Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet. This has brought to light revelations of how the billions of money were spent and the appropriate measures taken to solve the issue.

For a moment, we can applaud the investigative and inquiry bodies that are working hard to fight the war on graft. But this war is not won as there are still many unsolved corruption cases in the country. We have even had some officials walk out of the DCI's office after the grilling process became too hard to bear while others ignored the call to appear before inquiry committees and investigative agencies. This proves they feel the heat of the fire consuming those involved in the theft of public resources.

Kenyans expected the President to say how his government would act against those found or suspected to be involved in corruption but he only mentioned of jailing, fining and revealed of the new strategy of returning stolen assets to the public. This is a new process that President Uhuru assured Kenyans will help reduce the pain of those who have suffered at the hands of corruption by returning to them what was stolen. All these have been said but now the future lies on the hands of these bodies to try and fish out those who have been stealing public assets. Executing the commands given by the Head of State will help these public offices of investigation and inquiry in the management of their resources to fight the war on graft effectively.

Uhuru’s stand on fighting corruption remains firm but the actions of the agencies say other words. The institutions take too long to fully complete their investigations and the government should find ways of dealing with public officers under scrutiny as per the Constitution. This will prevent the continuity of theft of public resources or trying to mend their ways before investigations are completed.