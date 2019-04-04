County officers must stop erecting illegal roadblocks

County governments are in the habit of erecting illegal roadblocks on our roads. The Traffic Act No 39 of 2016 (Revised 2018) is clear on the mounting of roadblocks. Section 69 A gives 2 situations in which roadblocks may be mounted:

(1) The Inspector-General of the police may, by notice in the Gazette, designate a place along a public road on which a police roadblock may be mounted

(2) A roadblock shall not be mounted in a place other than the place designated under sub-section (1), but may be mounted in a non-designated place only in exceptional circumstances certified as such by the Inspector-General certified as such by the Inspector-General or by an officer authorized on that behalf by the Inspector-General.

The illegal roadblocks mounted by county government officers are a danger to all road users and must be removed forthwith, in compliance with the provisions of the Traffic Act

Kisii