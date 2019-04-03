Atwoli is right, let elders nominate candidates

I support Cotu boss Francis Atwoli`s proposal that candidates for all elective seats be picked directly by elders before being presented to the electorate.

Elders are respected and can easily discern natural leadership, skills, intellectual capability and personal respect that can be passed on from generation to generation.

Democracy has its shortfall and candidates tend to believe that they have gotten the positions due to their hard work, which then turns them into lone-rangers who retreat to their self-made cocoons and come up with decisions which are neither helpful to society nor profitable to the country.

Handpicked leaders will first serve with the blessings of elders and second enjoy the mandate and support of the majority.

TRANS NZOIA