No patient should be detained in hospital

The detention of women at Kenyatta National Hospital for their inability to pay hospital bills, as reported by Citizen TV is a worrying issue.

The problem could be even more widespread given the fact that more than nine hospitals are also under probe after reports emerged of similar treatment to women and patients.

What is more baffling is that some of these women were actually forced to sleep on the floor because they could not raise maternity fees.

Why not just allow them to sleep on the beds and charge them? Their lives are far much better than the little fee that subjects them to the very cruel treatment.

Our hospitals do not really have to be investigated to change or have some sense of humanity.

This is something acquired and given and served for free. It does not have to be compelled.

No one has to force anyone to be kind or be caring. It has to come from the heart. I do not really understand what kind of people are raised by our medical schools.

How can a woman give birth and then be denied a hospital bed because of Sh20,000 or so has not been settled? This is every aspect of insane and needs to change at all costs.

It could be that the beds are not enough but these cases have been there from time immemorial and they only get to see the light of day when the media reports.

Hospital management should be scrutinised to root out the rot. It may be KNH in the news today because they are used to being there.

How about that county hospital in Eldoret, in Mombasa, in Kiambu or in Kisumu? Everything has to be brought into order and no stone left unturned.

It is such unrelenting pressure that will then ensure that hospitals at least try to adhere to the very basic rules of engagement.

The national government, in conjunction with all relevant authorities and institutions, should ensure that there are enough beds in all hospitals.

It is then that we will seal all loopholes through which these rogue health officials will use as an escape route to justifying why some patients have to use the floor while others use the beds, or why some beds are empty when there are people sleeping on the cold floor for days and weeks.

Sanity in our hospitals needs to be restored. A crackdown should be launched and feedback systems for the various hospitals also are put in place so that patients or clients in the hospitals get to air their views on the quality of services offered.