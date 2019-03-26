Punish anyone taking advantage of children

I am still shocked following NTV’s expose, Preying Missionaries, that aired yesterday during 9pm bulletin. My heart breaks to imagine the fear, pain, trauma and brokenness these children suffer and still carry with them. Furthermore, I am infuriated by our level of desperation that as a country, we overlook the intentions of so called donors/sponsors. The question is have we failed to protect our own as a community? How could such heinous acts go on under the watch of the community, relevant authorities and the local administration? Anyone taking advantage of young, vulnerable children in the name of helping them should be seriously punished before God's intervention.