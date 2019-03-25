Rural digital network should be improved for uniform progress

The government should focus more on improving the digital infrastructure or taking it to another level to achieve uniformity among the rural and urban population. It is the easiest way to bridge the gap between the two.

Our progress will be determined, on a very large part, by how well the rural population is able to cope with the rigours that are true to globalisation and general development. Leaving the rural areas behind will be disastrous to our intentions to progress.

Today, there seems to be a very huge gap between the urban population and the rural population. The gap in digital infrastructure is crippling plans to develop and diversify fast enough.

The network connectivity, for instance, is still very poor in the rural areas. The government may have little control over that but it can help enact changes that will see rural areas get a sound connectivity to the internet. There has been talk of digital farming in the recent past with farmers being encouraged to use digitised farming methods like accessing information on farmer applications as well as conducting online purchase and sale of products.

All this is made possible by the digital infrastructure available. What needs check is the network connectivity. The urban areas are moving towards 5G network speeds having been at 4G for a long time. At the same time, the rural areas do not even have a stable 2G network. That needs to change if the country is going to develop as a whole.

The e-learning and e-commerce among the urban populations is also another area of concern. While you can order anything online or conduct your classes online, the same can't be done for someone living in the rural areas. This has to be changed. Rural areas may not get the exact development at the moment but the state should put effort in raising the rural digital network higher.

Digitised societies are the most progressive in the modern world. To move from any one point and through the many challenges within societal existence, we need to figure out how we can bridge the gap in digital infrastructure across the rural and urban population.