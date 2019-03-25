Nema is confusing traders with woven bag ban

After woven bags were announced to replace plastic bags in 2017, the environment body has again banned the sale of the material in the market.

Citing environmental reasons, the National Environment Management Authority, last week, issued an ultimatum on the usage and manufacture of the woven bags over what they termed poor quality.

Traders have been left mixed up with many unanswered questions. Is Nema done with the plastic bags entering this country through the porous Kenya-Uganda border? And are they not contradicting themselves by calling for long lasting materials which will definitely have poor decomposition rate?

Further, any government which cares for its people should not issue such short notices without thinking of those manufacturers and distributors who have filled their go-downs with these goods.

How does it expect them to dispose what they already have in that short period when its clear that its them who slept on job by not issuing the standard requirements of what should be manufactured?

The government should find an alternative it will not change just when it has started growing on its people.