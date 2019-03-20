Employers should issue tax forms early

Another tax returns filing season is underway and as is the norm, the majority of Kenyans will show up a day or two if not on the close of the exercise on June 30. Despite technological enhancement in tax administration such as the introduction of the iTax platform, taxpayers still show up at Kenya Revenue Authority offices at the eleventh hour to submit their tax returns.

However, not all taxpayers show up at the last minute out of their own volition. A substantial section of salaried taxpayers has in the past accused their employers of late issuance of their P9 forms which are crucial in filing annual returns. The employers are said to be issuing the document late in June thereby contributing to the late submission of employees' returns.

This explains the long queues at KRA offices countrywide at the last minute. Given that tax returns grace period is six months, from January 1 to June 30 every year, all employers should ensure that the P9s are out in good time to allow their employees ample time to attend to this civic duty.

Apart from early issuance of P9 forms, employers should further be the taxman’s ambassadors by calling on their employees to file their tax returns early.