War on terror unfair to Muslims

The shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left at least 50 people dead and dozens injured should be condemned by all people.

It was indeed a terrible and horrifying attack and our prayers go out to the bereaved families. New Zealand authorities have blood on their hands. No crocodile tears. No shirking of responsibility.

The killings, however, were motivated by the anti-Muslim hysteria championed in the guise of the war on terror, which has radicalised large sections of populations.

The war on terror is a West-driven campaign that has specifically and exclusively positioned the Muslim community as an existential threat. It is the desire to subdue this threat that serves as the basis for military adventurism such as was witnessed in New Zealand.