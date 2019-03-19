NEW ZEALAND SHOOTINGS

War on terror unfair to Muslims

In Summary

•A West-driven campaign that has exclusively positioned the community as an existential threat.

People visit a memorial site for victims of Friday's shooting, in front of Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, yesterday
GRIEF: People visit a memorial site for victims of Friday's shooting, in front of Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, yesterday
Image: REUTERS

The shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left at least 50 people dead and dozens injured should be condemned by all people.

It was indeed a terrible and horrifying attack and our prayers go out to the bereaved families. New Zealand authorities have blood on their hands. No crocodile tears. No shirking of responsibility.

The killings, however, were motivated by the anti-Muslim hysteria championed in the guise of the war on terror, which has radicalised large sections of populations.

The war on terror is a West-driven campaign that has specifically and exclusively positioned the Muslim community as an existential threat. It is the desire to subdue this threat that serves as the basis for military adventurism such as was witnessed in New Zealand.

 

by Shabani Mwalimu
Star Blogs
