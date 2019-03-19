Hunger a sign devolution not working

We have all seen the sad pictures and stories in the news of Kenyans facing starvation. How does this happen in a country where leaders move around in convoys and helicopters to attend harambees and funerals?

National exams, ballot boxes, BVR kits and the national census kits are delivered to all parts of the country but we cannot get relief food to drought victims.

Why should we subject our fellow Kenyans to this? To add salt to injury, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa is quoted in the media saying the country has enough food and no one should die of hunger.

Kenyans thought devolution was meant to address such cases. Are we really seeing the fruits of devolution six years down the line?