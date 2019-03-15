Victims should sue crash plane manufacturer

As evidence begins to emerge that a systems fault in the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes made caused the horrific Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, I would urge the families of the Kenyan victims and others to file a class action lawsuit against the aircraft manufacturer. Companies should not place profits before lives. The aircraft has been grounded in the US after dillydallying from the company. This would be a good opportunity for Kenyan lawyers to get justice for families of the victims. The company should also cover burial and counselling costs.