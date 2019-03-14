Ethnic imbalance in Parliament jobsis a bad example

There is a sensitive article in yesterday’s Star about the imbalance in employment at Parliament. Kenyans are surprised on how Parliament, an institution that is supposed to advocate for equal employment in government offices, is the one that flouts such rule.

From the figures, we have seen where the majority of the workforce is drawn from. Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyengenye says many people don’t apply. Allow me to answer him.

No Kenyan would not wish to work in Parliament once vacancies are advertised. Majority of Kenyans do apply. There is a form of impunity that our country has developed. Take the less qualified as much as they are from our community and leave out the less qualified from other tribes.

This is very unfortunate for Parliament.

Nairobi